UFO Expert Bob Lazar Warns Area 51 Stormers to Stay Away: ‘This Is a Misguided Idea’

UFO expert Bob Lazar has warned Area 51 stormers to stay away, adding, “This is a misguided idea.” The idea began as a joke Facebook event titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” but has since become a masive Internet meme with millions of followers. Per Fox 2, Lazar is “a physicist who claims to have worked with alleged alien technology and exposed Area 51 to the world in 1989.” Recently, he was the subject of a documentary titled Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers that has been a hit on Netflix.

Now, the purported alien technology scientist is taking on the Area 51 meme, writing, “I have to comment on this ‘Storm Area 51’ thing. I do understand it was started as a joke by someone, but there are a number of people who are actually planning on showing up.”

“This is a misguided idea,” he added. “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there. The only place there was ever any alien technology was at Site S4, south of Area 51 proper. That was 30 years ago. S4 may have moved decades ago or it’s possible it’s no longer being used for the project.”

“I do not support this ‘movement’. The last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot. This is not the way to go about trying to get more information. What is good, is the interest in the subject – the science and technology,” Lazar concluded. “That is what would immediately change the world we live in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Lazar (@unitednuclearbob) on Jul 13, 2019 at 3:49pm PDT

Many people have commented on Lazar’s post, with one person quipping, “This has to be one of the funniest things the internet has done in a while.”

“Bob Lazar clearly has been forced to post this. We are still going nothing can stop us,” another person joked.

“The only folks I know who are actually going fully intend to party in the desert and understand no one is going to storm anything,” someone else offered.

One other user attempted to set the record straight by saying, “The page isn’t about people actually going to visit Area 51. This is much bigger than a stupid idea. It’s about disclosure, 700,000 people who want the truth disclosed. There’s far too many credible witnesses all accounting very similar accounts and verifying that there is indeed other life forms outside our world.”