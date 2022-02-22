‘Twosday’ 2022: The Meaning of 2/22/22 and Ideas to Celebrate

Tuesday’s date is Feb. 22, 2022, making it a palindrome. It is not just any old boring palindrome like 1/11/11 or 9/9/99. Remarkably, it is also “Twosday,” since the date happens on a Tuesday. This is such a rare occasion that none of us alive today will see it ever happen again. Tuesday is also National Margarita Day, which will give some people a second reason to celebrate.

The next time a “Twosday” happens is 400 years from now, according to the National Weather Service. The date Feb. 22, 2422 will also happen on a Tuesday. The next 2/22/22 happens on Feb. 22, 2122, but that is on a Sunday. Another ultimate palindrome moment happens at 2:22 a.m. or p.m. on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NWSElko/status/1495841768704643073?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There are 10 palindrome dates in February this year, starting with Feb. 2. Sunday, Feb. 20 was a seven-digit palindrome, as 2/20/2022 looks the same both forward and backward. There are no more palindrome dates for the rest of 2022, unless you use the day/month/year format, notes USA Today. Last year saw 22 palindrome dates, which will not happen again until 2111.

Of course, few people missed a chance to have fun with 2/22/22. In fact, Morten Heedegaard of Denmark bought the website 22-2-22.com back in 2016 in anticipation of the event. He admitted to starting the countdown as a joke.

“Literally, it’s useless, because what should make that day any different from any other date, apart from the fact that humans have invented a way of counting days, and years, and months?” Heedegaard told the Washington Post. “And by coincidence, that date is going to be a date full of twos, and we originate our timing from a day and a year at which a certain guy named Jesus was born. I’m not sure there’s any bigger meaning for it.”

Even if there is no real meaning to it, that isn’t stopping people from finding ways to celebrate. If you Google 2/22/22, the search engine will show confetti on screens, with the message “Happy Twosday 2 You.” Ruby Tuesday also has a $2 deal on margaritas since Feb. 22 also happens to be National Margarita Day. Kanye West also scheduled his new album Donda 2 to be released on Tuesday and is streaming his Miami performance in IMAX theaters nationwide.