Twitter Threatens Suspending Accounts With Posts Hoping Donald Trump Dies From Coronavirus

Twitter is delivering a stern warning to those who tweet ill wishes and death hopes about Donald Trump on their platform. While many people posted well wishes to the president following his diagnosis and move to Walter Reed Medical Center, many did not extend an olive branch.

Critics of Trump decided to celebrate his diagnosis and even hope it meant the end of his presidency, and his life. Some described it as "purge night" in reference to the movie, The Purge. Except instead of murder, it is posts on Twitter involving jokes and wisecracks wishing Trump ill.

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Many deleted their posts by the morning, but many continued and prompted Twitter to release a statement that included a threat inside according to The Verge. "[Tweets] that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension," Twitter's post on the situation said. The platform also added that not every account will be targeted, meaning some could slip through the cracks while major offenders will be targeted.

"We're prioritizing the removal of content when it has a clear call to action that could potentially cause real-world harm," Twitter told The Verge. The outlet did add that posts that may fit the criteria won't be automatically flagged or lead to a suspension.

