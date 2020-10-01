Twitter Down: Social Media Platform Experiencing Outages Thursday Morning

Users attempting to scroll through Twitter Thursday morning were left perplexed when the social media platform experienced a widespread outage. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time issues and outages, Twitter went down just before 10 a.m., with reports quickly surpassing 20,000 within the span of just a few minutes.

Currently, the issues seem to be affecting users across the globe, with widespread reports centralized in parts of Europe and Japan. In the United States, issues seem to be localized to the east coast, though there are also hot spots along with west coast and in the Midwest. The site first started recording reports of interferences just after 9:30 a.m, with those handful of incidents quickly surging to include more than 23,000 reports. In the Down Detector comments section, people reported issues in South Korea and Thailand, too, as well as various other parts of the world.

Of the reported issues Twitter users are encountering, 50% are related to the platform’s website. An additional 35% of users are encountering issues with Twitter on the iPhone iPhone or iPad app. The remaining 14% of reports are related to the Android app, meaning that virtually all means of accessing the social media platform have been impacted.

A user from Portland, Oregon reported that they were "unable to connect" to the social media platform. Another user from New York City, meanwhile, said they encountered a Twitter error message reading "Something went wrong. Try again." In fact, many people who were still able to access the app reported being met with such error messages, with another person stating that they kept "getting a message that 'Twitter is over capacity.'" The outage even left one person "wondering if my account was hacked, I was retweeting a bunch of stuff last night too."

Although several users have reported that they are now able to access the app, they are still experiencing impacts limiting their usage. One user reported that they "thought it came back but I still can't post or do anything except for view past tweets." One person claimed that the app was "back for 30 seconds" before it again crashed for them. Another wrote, "its half down now... its working kinda."

At this time, it is unclear what has caused the outage. Twitter has not yet responded to the issue in a statement. Reported issues on Down Detector have slowly begun to drop.