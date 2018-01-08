Trending

Twitter Backlash Demands H&M Explanation for ‘Racist’ Hoodie

H&M has found itself at the center of a fair share amount of controversies over the years, but this new one is shaping up to have the biggest backlash.

The company recently revealed a children’s hoodie design and accompanying promotional photo that has many accusing the clothing line of being racially insensitive.

The photo in question is of a young African-American child wearing a pullover hooded sweatshirt that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

When the photo went viral, many Twitter users came out to let H&M know they were not happy with the photo.

“More casual racism from H&M. This is nothing new when it comes to these clothing companies like Abercrombie and Tommy Hilfilger who have a long history of using their products to convey racist messages,” wrote one person.

Another person very bluntly asked then company, “Have you lost your damned minds?!?!?!”

Many celebrities jumped in to share their thoughts as well, with R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd, who has previously partnered with the company, being one of the first, tweeting out that he was “shocked and embarrassed” and “will not be working with [H&M] anymore.”

Questlove from The Roots and The Tonight Show, also commented on the photo, as reported by EW, expressing that he believes the ad photo is indicative of H&M‘s boardroom lacking racial diversity.

Finally, award-winning music producer Alex Medina shared his thoughts as well, first telling H&M that they need to explain themselves, and then asking, “What the hell is this?”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better,” Medina later added.

