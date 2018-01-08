Twitter Backlash Demands H&M Explanation for ‘Racist’ Hoodie

H&M has found itself at the center of a fair share amount of controversies over the years, but this new one is shaping up to have the biggest backlash.

Pretty sure @hm will have some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/fUd0PvMv7H — Derrick Rose (@WHAS11DRose) January 8, 2018

The company recently revealed a children’s hoodie design and accompanying promotional photo that has many accusing the clothing line of being racially insensitive.

The photo in question is of a young African-American child wearing a pullover hooded sweatshirt that reads, “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.”

When the photo went viral, many Twitter users came out to let H&M know they were not happy with the photo.

“More casual racism from H&M. This is nothing new when it comes to these clothing companies like Abercrombie and Tommy Hilfilger who have a long history of using their products to convey racist messages,” wrote one person.

Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’? I mean. What. pic.twitter.com/6AJfMdQS4L — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) January 7, 2018

Another person very bluntly asked then company, “Have you lost your damned minds?!?!?!”

Many celebrities jumped in to share their thoughts as well, with R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd, who has previously partnered with the company, being one of the first, tweeting out that he was “shocked and embarrassed” and “will not be working with [H&M] anymore.”

Questlove from The Roots and The Tonight Show, also commented on the photo, as reported by EW, expressing that he believes the ad photo is indicative of H&M‘s boardroom lacking racial diversity.

Finally, award-winning music producer Alex Medina shared his thoughts as well, first telling H&M that they need to explain themselves, and then asking, “What the hell is this?”

“In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better,” Medina later added.