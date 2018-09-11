Shots Fired at Twitch Gamer Dr. Disrespect’s Home During Live Stream

Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect may have been targeted by an attack on Tuesday, when gunshots rang out in the middle of his online session.

Dr. Disrespect (real name Guy Beahm) is a well-known personality online, particularly on Twitch. He has been posting content online since January of 2010, with a prolonged break sometime in the middle.In that time, he has gained a following, as well as a retinue of enemies, some of whom he believes attacked his house this week.

Beahm was playing Call of Duty Black Ops 4 live on Tuesday morning when a sudden popping sound caught his attention. He pulled off his signature black wig and sunglasses, going to investigate and leaving his character standing still.

A moment later he returned, informing his viewers that he would have to end the stream. He was calm at first, but he quickly became furious as he realized the attacker was likely watching him.

“Ladies and gentleman, I’ve got f—ing end the broadcast right now,” he said. “Someone shot at our house. Broke the f—ing upstairs window. This is the second shot — someone shot yesterday. Someone shot yesterday at our f—ing house. And someone shot again right now and connected with the house. You’re driving by, right? You f—, you p—!”

No one was hurt and no hospital visits were required, according to a report by The Blast. Law enforcement sources confirmed that there appeared to be two instances of shots fired at the house, one on Monday and one on Tuesday. They responded around 10:42 a.m. PT, and a deputy reportedly remained on the scene for some time.

Beahm has not addressed the shooting on Twitter, where he often communicates with fans. However, many have dropped into the replies of recent tweets to wish him well.

“Hoping everyone stays safe, and the person who put your family in danger is caught,” one person wrote.

“You know whoever did this has a heavy amount of people ready to pounce on them,” another added ominously. “I’m sure youre in contact with the law enforcement, and don’t want help, but we are here for you.”

It is still unclear why exactly Beahm was attacked, though he does have a confrontational online persona. His fans debated the reason an assailant would go after him, but none could guess who it might be, or settle on an exact motive. By all appearances, Beahm plans to continue his streaming schedule on Wednesday.