TV News Reporter Reveals Engagement During Live Broadcast

FOX4 news reporter Kerri Stowell has plenty to celebrate. Stowell shocked not only viewers but also her co-hosts when she announced during the Tuesday, April 22 live broadcast that she is engaged to her boyfriend Mark! Stowell shared the news in a clever way, first hinting at the engagement with the glistening diamond ring on her finger and a coy message on her mug.

Stowell shared the relationship update at the end of a weather forecast. During the live broadcast, the news anchor could be seen grabbing her coffee mug, which read, "Does this ring make me look engaged?" The message not only caught the attention of viewers, but also Stowell's co-hosts, Pat McGonigle and Kristen Holloway, who could each be seen doing a double take before the realization set in, both erupting into excited screams as Stowell revealed that Mark dropped to one knee and popped the question on the rooftop of a downtown hotel.

🎉💍🎊 Congrats to FOX4's Kerri Stowell and her fiancé Mark! The couple got engaged over the weekend. https://t.co/gUdbD52KAe — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) April 11, 2023

"It was a complete surprise. I thought this would happen later this year when we were on vacation somewhere. I never thought it was going to happen in Kansas City," Stowell, who also shared images of the big moment, shared. "When we stepped out onto the rooftop, I thought we were interrupting someone else's proposal. I was so thrown off."

While Stowell and Mark are ecstatic to take the next step in their relationship, FOX4 viewers shouldn't expect to see wedding pictures anytime soon. Stowell went on to reveal that she and her fiancé are taking time to enjoy the engagement and have not yet started wedding planning.

Stowell graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a degree in Communications, with an emphasis in Media Studies and interned at KSHB-TV in Kansas City and KSNT-TV in Topeka, Kansas before joining KCAU-TV in Sioux City, Iowa after graduating college. She went on to serve as a Weekend Anchor at KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska before joining the FOX4 News family in Kansas City, Missouri, where she now works as a traffic reporter/producer. During her time with Fox4, Stowell has reported live from breaking news and covered numerous community events. In 2012, she was named Kerri Kansas City's 2nd Best Local TV News Personality by The Pitch.