Tom Cruise's Ex Just Got Engaged

Hayley Atwell has become engaged to actor boyfriend Ned Wolfgang Kelly shortly after splitting from Tom Cruise for the second time. The 41-year-old Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star was first linked to Kelly last July, who revealed on Instagram that he proposed during a romantic getaway to Venice, according to The Daily Mail. Kelly wrote, "Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10am, around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment surrounded by ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering .My Way' on the accordion. "A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I'd never had any interest in getting married... until I met this extraordinary woman. Happy as a clam." Atwell and Kelly rarely appear together and keep their relationship lowkey. According to his Instagram bio, the London-based artist "doesn't eat animals" and has remained drug- and alcohol-free for over a decade. On Kelly's website, he says he has scored films, written articles, worked on design aspects of projects, and produced commercial music for major brands, including Bud Light, Headspace, and Samsung.

According to reports, Atwell and Cruise split up once again last year. A source told Daily Mail, "Unfortunately, it hasn't worked out for them. They have now decided they are better as friends." Additionally, the insider revealed that the couple was overwhelmed by the attention after going public. "They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year. "What was working behind closed doors didn't work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again," the source said. In addition, the source said the couple's romance was "genuine," telling the outlet, "In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras." After meeting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the couple began dating in 2020 and were first reported to be together in December.

Cruise and Atwell, who play Ethan Hunt and Grace, respectively, spent much of the last year shooting the movie across the UK, Rome, Venice, and Norway. Their romance was never explicitly confirmed, but they were said to have been "inseparable" from the film's outset. Despite this, the couple's relationship had "run its course by September," reported Daily Mail. The Sun quoted an insider as saying: "It has been a very intense period of filming together. They really got on well – but as the latest film winds down they've decided to go back to being friends. "Their filming schedules are very full-on, and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always shooting around by private helicopter and jet so it just ran its course. "But they're still happy to work together. It's a shame, but just one of those things. They still get on well."