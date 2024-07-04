TV Host Killed in Carjacking Attempt: Details on Death of Paola Salcedo

Paola Salcedo, a TV host known for her work in Mexico, died on Saturday after being shot in Huixquilucan, Mexico, according to reports from journalist Carlos Jiménez and The Daily Mail. Salcedo was outside a circus event with her 4-year-old son Luka, whom she shared with soccer player Nicolás Vikonis, and her assistant when she was approached by robbers. The altercation turned fatal.

Two suspects approached Salcedo and demanded her purse and the keys to her vehicle. Salcedo resisted, sparking a struggle that ended with one of the suspects shooting her. The shooter is believed to be a male; no sex was reported in relation to suspect No. 2.

Salcedo's assistant and a bystander rushed to the TV presenter to a nearby hospital but died around 9 p.m., per Jiménez. Authorities are investigating the crime but no arrests have been made.

"We deeply appreciate all the expressions of affection and solidarity towards our family," Salcedo's family said in a statement, per The Daily Mail. "With the difficult security situation that the country is currently experiencing, we are confident that the corresponding authorities will clarify the facts. We ask for respect and empathy for the situation we are going through."

Salcedo was the sister of Carlos Salcedo, a player for soccer club Cruz Azul. The club issued a statement of condolence on Monday.