Police Taking Cadaver Dogs to ‘House of Horrors,’ Testing Victims’ DNA

As the investigation into the Turpin family's "House of Horrors" continues, detectives are facing the grim possibility that some of David and Louise Turpin's children may not have survived. They are considering bringing cadaver dogs into the home to search for remains.

According to Crime Watch Daily, detectives are seriously considering bringing a highly trained team of cadaver dogs into the horrific crime scene in Perry, California. Investigators who have been into the house claim that it's a complete mess, with urine and feces everywhere and chains and manacles attached much of the furniture.

Unfortunately, based on the status of the Turpins' 13 children, investigators now have to consider the possibility that some might not have survived, and there might be more to recover inside the house.

As those 13 survivors recover, authorities may also ask for DNA tests to verify that they're all related to David and Louise Turpin. This report, also from Crime Watch Daily, has yet to be confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

What investigators have confirmed has been shocking and gruesome. The seven adult Turpin offspring are reportedly recovering in a separate hospital from their six younger siblings — all are so malnourished that doctors are afraid that replenishing them too quickly might send them into shock.

The victims were reportedly rationed a maximum of one meal per day, and were forbidden to leave the house during the day. They spent much of their time shackled to furniture and adopted a somewhat nocturnal schedule. They were also rarely granted use of the toilet or shower.

Most disconcerting of all perhaps is that many of the children had no idea what a police officer was, and had no concept of medicine.

"You don't need to learn what a police officer is from going to school, you learn that from just being out in the world," Patricia Costales told DailyMail. Costales is the chief executive of The Guidance Center, a Long Beach, California-based nonprofit that provides mental health therapy to thousands of children.

"To not even know something like that really speaks to how incredibly controlled their environment was. They're going to experience a culture shock even apart from the trauma they have undergone," said Costales.

David and Louise maintained an expressionless visage in their preliminary court hearing. They're being held on $13 million bond, and they're due back in court on Feb. 23.