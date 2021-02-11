Tucker Carlson Gets Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd 'Almost Certainly Died of a Drug Overdose'

By Stephen Andrew

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting some extreme backlash, after saying that George Floyd "almost certainly died of a drug overdose." Carlson made the claim during the Wednesday night episode of his show, while equating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the nation in 2020. Commenting on his perspective regarding Democrat and liberal leadership, Carlson said, "They used the sad death of a man called George Floyd to up-end our society. Months later, we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd's death was an utter lie."

He continued, saying that there "was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered" by now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Floyd's death. Carlson then added that "the autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl." Notably, The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide. A report from the county coroner's office cited Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The report did not that there were drugs in Floyd’s system, and that they may have been among a number of "significant conditions" that the autopsy revealed, but there was no indication that the drugs contributed to Floyd's death. An independent autopsy was done as well, finding that Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" stemming from Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Carlson's claims have enraged many, who feel that he has wildly misrepresented the facts of Floyd's death. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.

"Tonight, Tucker Carlson said he DOESN’T know what happened at the Capitol a month ago, but he DOES know that George Floyd died of drug use," one person commented. "Advertisers still sign their names to this network."

"Tucker Carlson is a deeply evil man. He is undermining our country," tweeted Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman. "He is one of the worst humans on TV. He is lying. 5 people died and he is still on TV."

"The autopsy says George Floyd died via homicide by neck compression. Tucker Carlson wants his viewers to think the autopsy says George Floyd died 'almost certainly' of a drug overdose. Why? Why lie? It doesn’t not take much thought to figure out why. It is not an accident," offered a Twitter user.

"This is unconscionable. George Floyd was killed on camera by 4 cops charged with his murder," an angry viewer wrote. "'Scores of people' were not killed by BLM protestors. Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protestors. This invented narrative is incendiary and Tucker Carlson should be taken of the air for this."

"Can George Floyd’s family sue Fox and Tucker Carlson?" someone asked. "If so, I would. Demand an apology and retraction or sue them all!"

"And now Tucker Carlson is saying George Floyd died of an overdose. Fox is beyond corrupted. The irresponsibility is head spinning," one other Twitter user said.

"George Floyd was killed twice. First, as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and then once again as Tucker Carlson blamed George's death on drug overdose to an audience of millions for 1 minute and thirty-two seconds on Fox News last night," one last frustrated user tweeted.

