Tucker Carlson Gets Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd 'Almost Certainly Died of a Drug Overdose'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting some extreme backlash, after saying that George Floyd "almost certainly died of a drug overdose." Carlson made the claim during the Wednesday night episode of his show, while equating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the nation in 2020. Commenting on his perspective regarding Democrat and liberal leadership, Carlson said, "They used the sad death of a man called George Floyd to up-end our society. Months later, we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd's death was an utter lie."
He continued, saying that there "was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered" by now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Floyd's death. Carlson then added that "the autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl." Notably, The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide. A report from the county coroner's office cited Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
The report did not that there were drugs in Floyd’s system, and that they may have been among a number of "significant conditions" that the autopsy revealed, but there was no indication that the drugs contributed to Floyd's death. An independent autopsy was done as well, finding that Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" stemming from Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Carlson's claims have enraged many, who feel that he has wildly misrepresented the facts of Floyd's death. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.
Tucker Carlson needs to go the way of Lou Dobbs and Mike Lindell. https://t.co/QdoXdxOFQg— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 11, 2021
"Tonight, Tucker Carlson said he DOESN’T know what happened at the Capitol a month ago, but he DOES know that George Floyd died of drug use," one person commented. "Advertisers still sign their names to this network."prevnext
Cannot overstate how important it is to get Tucker Carlson off the air. The damage he does to this country every night is immeasurable. https://t.co/COv0lW2akN— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 11, 2021
"Tucker Carlson is a deeply evil man. He is undermining our country," tweeted Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman. "He is one of the worst humans on TV. He is lying. 5 people died and he is still on TV."prevnext
Huh! George Floyd died from a drug overdose. You learn so much cool stuff watching Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/5OGgoTR510— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2021
"The autopsy says George Floyd died via homicide by neck compression. Tucker Carlson wants his viewers to think the autopsy says George Floyd died 'almost certainly' of a drug overdose. Why? Why lie? It doesn’t not take much thought to figure out why. It is not an accident," offered a Twitter user.prevnext
Tucker Carlson is trending for saying George Floyd died of a drug overdose.
We watched the murder of George Floyd for over 8 minutes. Autopsy declared it a homocide.February 11, 2021
"This is unconscionable. George Floyd was killed on camera by 4 cops charged with his murder," an angry viewer wrote. "'Scores of people' were not killed by BLM protestors. Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protestors. This invented narrative is incendiary and Tucker Carlson should be taken of the air for this."prevnext
Tucker Carlson smeared George Floyd tonight, claiming he 'almost certainly died of a drug overdose.'
it sickens me that the Floyd family has to endure this depravity, and I hope they sue Tucker & FOX for $3B, which is apparently the only thing that changes their behavior.— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) February 11, 2021
"Can George Floyd’s family sue Fox and Tucker Carlson?" someone asked. "If so, I would. Demand an apology and retraction or sue them all!"prevnext
Can’t get over the fact that Tucker Carlson is seriously trying to retcon George Floyd’s death to say it had nothing to do with a cop https://t.co/M7IxLUMwLP— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 11, 2021
"And now Tucker Carlson is saying George Floyd died of an overdose. Fox is beyond corrupted. The irresponsibility is head spinning," one other Twitter user said.prevnext
Never mind the video you saw of George Floyd dying under a police officer’s knee. @TuckerCarlson is garbage & has infected your loved ones with blatant lies for ratings & money. He has sold what little soul he has. @jonstewart shredded him in ‘06 & it should have ended his career https://t.co/yvQKFyRx6U— Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) February 11, 2021
"George Floyd was killed twice. First, as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and then once again as Tucker Carlson blamed George's death on drug overdose to an audience of millions for 1 minute and thirty-two seconds on Fox News last night," one last frustrated user tweeted.prev