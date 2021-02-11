Tucker Carlson Gets Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd 'Almost Certainly Died of a Drug Overdose'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is getting some extreme backlash, after saying that George Floyd "almost certainly died of a drug overdose." Carlson made the claim during the Wednesday night episode of his show, while equating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the nation in 2020. Commenting on his perspective regarding Democrat and liberal leadership, Carlson said, "They used the sad death of a man called George Floyd to up-end our society. Months later, we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd's death was an utter lie."

He continued, saying that there "was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered" by now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to Floyd's death. Carlson then added that "the autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl." Notably, The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide. A report from the county coroner's office cited Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The report did not that there were drugs in Floyd’s system, and that they may have been among a number of "significant conditions" that the autopsy revealed, but there was no indication that the drugs contributed to Floyd's death. An independent autopsy was done as well, finding that Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" stemming from Chauvin kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Carlson's claims have enraged many, who feel that he has wildly misrepresented the facts of Floyd's death. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.