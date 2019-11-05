Trump Baby Comes to Kentucky, and Twitter Is of Course Weighing in

President Donald trump is visiting to Lexington, Kentucky today, and along with him the Trump Baby balloon is also making an appearance, which, of course, has Twitter weighing in. In a post on GoFundMe, critics of Trump announced that they intended to raise money in order to be able to have the infamous inflatable brought to the town.

Protestors are going to bring Baby Trump balloon to #TrumpRally in Kentucky. The real baby Trump is adorable. #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/e9Smy9jslX — Feisty☀️Floridian (@Feisty_FL) November 4, 2019

“Donald Trump is coming to Lexington on November 4th to support Matt Bevin for Governor by holding a rally,” the post stated. “We want to display the Whining Baby Trump Balloon in downtown Lexington, before and during the rally. We need to raise funds to get the Baby to Lexington and secured. We have a location in Downtown where the Baby will be on display for all to see.”

The post added, “Help us make this a reality, and show Matt Bevin and Donald Trump that we don’t agree with their politics or their approach to governing.”

According to the page, the group was able to raise nearly $6,000, and it appears as if their plan worked. This has led to much discussion on Twitter, with one person commenting, “hmmm…..they better save their nonsense for blue states only…..this might get ugly.”

These leftist pinheads, mostly millennials, want to float a baby Trump balloon at the Kentucky MAGA rally. So they came out of mom’s basement & ran a GoFundMe, raising $5,000 for something nobody will care about. Meanwhile on Thursday Trump raised $1 mil. https://t.co/e8IuiuzMPt — He is Limitless ✝️ (@IminHisbook) November 4, 2019

“The whiny baby Trump balloon is supposed to be flying high over Lexington while the president visits my home state of Kentucky. Awesome,” another user wrote.

“Kentucky Trump supporters won’t care,” someone else said of the ballloon. “They’ll just laugh and have fun. One little baby Trump balloon isn’t going to mount to anything more than ‘a hill of beans.’”

At this time, it does not appear that Trump nor the White House have issued any comments or statements on the presence of the Baby Trump balloon at the president’s Lexington rally.

