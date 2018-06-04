Tristan Thompson Walks out on Reporters After NBA Finals Game 2 Loss

Tristan Thompson walked out on reporters Sunday night after being frustrated by a line of questioning he called “f—ed up” following the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the second game of the NBA Finals.

After a reporter asked Thompson if he feels “helpless” while guarding Golden States’ Steph Curry, Thompson grew visibly irritated before repeating “No,” and eventually leaving the interview.

“That’s f—ed up,” he said as he was leaving the circle of reporters.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that Thompson also said he was “over this ref s—” when asked about the officiating.

Although maybe a bit harsh, the inquiry about feeling “helpless” was a fair one after Curry dropped 33 points, as well as racked up 8 assists and 7 rebounds, on Thompson and the rest of the Cavs, who fell to the Warriors 122-103.

The loss was the Cavs’ second straight in the Finals in San Fransisco. The series moves to Cleveland for its next two games.

Thompson isn’t the first Cavalier to storm off in a post-game presser this series. LeBron James did the same thing after Game 1 when he was asked about J.R. Smith’s lack of situational awareness that led to overtime and an ultimate loss Thursday night.

The team has some obvious work to do both on and off the court as frustration sets in. Back in April, it was reported that James was “livid” with Thompson over his alleged cheating on girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, with whom he welcomed a child.

James reportedly was frustrated with the media frenzy created by the cheating reports that surfaced just before the NBA playoffs began.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told HollywoodLife at the time. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

Fans will remember that various photos and videos surfaced in April that showed Thompson getting up close and personal with multiple women throughout Kardashian’s pregnancy. The reports hit just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Despite the general reaction from Kardashian’s fans urging her to split from Thompson, it appears the two are working out the kinks and have stayed together. Kardashian has been living in Cleveland with Thompson but has plans to return to her home in Los Angeles — with Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE that the rest of the Kardashians aren’t pleased with the latest development.

“Tristan will be in L.A. as well. Khloé’s family is still very unhappy with Tristan,” the source said. “It will be interesting to see how they will treat him. Although Khloé defends him and her reasons to stay with him, her family feels she deserves much better.”

An insider said Thompson is “nervous” about seeing the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“He knows they’re mad at him and he’s definitely going to work to get back on their good side,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Thompson’s clearly got a lot on his mind, as his postgame walk-out proved Sunday night.