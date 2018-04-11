Lani Blair: What You Need to Know About Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Mistress

Not long after photos surfaced of Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating, the woman in the photos was identified as Lani Blair.

According to reports, while Kardashian is getting closer to delivering their child, Thompson has been spending a lot of time in New York City lately.

Pictures recently came out showing Thompson and Blair getting close at a nightclub and then later going back to his hotel together.

She is said to have remained there for more than half a day before leaving, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the things you need to know about Lani Blair at this point.

She Reportedly Works at a Strip Club

While she is not a said to be a dancer, Blair is reportedly a bartender at a strip club.

The name of the club does not appear to have been revealed, but it is said to be in Queens, New York, according to The Daily Mail.

Her Instagram Following

Blair has a massive Instagram following. At the time that Hollywood Life first published their story about her, she had 363,000 followers.

That number was estimated to grow in the ensuing days in light of the cheating reports.

Bikini Posing

One of the big draws for her Instagram followers are the bikini pictures she frequently posts.

In the one seen above, Blair posed in a bright orange two-piece swimsuit, showing off a hip tattoo that she has.

Private Account

Shortly after it was realized that she was the woman in the photos with Thompson, Blair made her Instagram profile private.

Presumably, because she was worried about the fallout from the reports, as Kardashian fans can be very bold in their defense of the family.

Personal Stats

Blair is said to have been born on June 6, 1989, which would make her 28 years old.

This puts her right at five years younger than Kardashian, and she appears to be shorter as well.

She is allegedly not his first mistress

While the shock of seeing photos Thompson and Blair together was quite jarring for many of Kardashian’s fans, it turns out this may not be the first time he’s cheated.

According to reports, Thompson also cheated on Kardashian with two women in October of 2017, and that encounter was also caught on camera.

She is not the pregnant mistress

After the reports of Thompson cheating emerged, one of the women he is alleged to have cheated with claimed to be pregnant.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, a woman identified as Stephanie Vizcaya (@ms.stephaniee) implied that she had an affair with Thompson and suggested that she too was with child, posting, “I’m pregnant too since everything out here.”

Thompson does appear to have commented on any of the reports at this time.