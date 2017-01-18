TRENDING: What It Takes To Get Britney’s Flawless Bod From The VMAs

Everyone’s favorite pop music icon, Britney Spears, returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2007, revealing her sexy bod and even hotter choreography.

The pop superstar looked absolutely flawless during her performance of “Make Me” with G-Easy. Check out her performance in the video below, and then scroll down for Britney’s workout routine!

So how does she look so good? Britney gave Women’s Health Magazine a peek at a week in her fitness journal. Here’s what it takes to get her hot bod!

DAY ONE: Cardio and light weights for 45 minutes: “Heading to my [home] gym to kick off my week right. I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time. I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio—usually running—move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as pushups, squats, and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch.”

DAY TWO: Totally Drenched at Drenched Fitness for an hour: “I love this class. It’s high-energy and combines treadmill work with circuit training. Being in a group setting pushes me to work harder.”

DAY THREE: Swimming laps for 30 minutes: “Forty laps down! Swimming always gets my heart rate up.”

DAY FOUR: Totally Drenched for an hour: “It’s a good thing I had a smoothie for breakfast! Some days I need that extra energy to get through the third set.” Britney told Women’s Health she sips a blend of milk, ice, and ViSalus shake mix before workouts: “It’s the one protein shake that actually tastes good,” she says.

