TRENDING: The ‘Final Five’ Present at VMAs, Get Best Welcome Ever

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards last night, The Final Five took the stage to present Best Female Video to Beyoncé, and boy did the crowd love them.

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Laurie Hernandez received extended applause and a standing ovation before any of them were even able to speak. When the applause finally died down, they quickly noted that their fifth teammate, Gabby Douglas, wasn’t able to make it due to a medical condition.

“The fifth member of our team, Gabby Douglas, is having medical issues, and unfortunately couldn’t make it tonight,” Biles, 19, said. “Feel better, Gabby.”

Douglas was reportedly hospitalized earlier in the day for an infection stemming from a “past mouth surgery,” according to her rep.

“Gabby is back in the hospital tonight being treated for a seriously infected past mouth injury,” her rep told Us Weekly. “She continues to have deep swelling and adverse reactions to medications.”

The remaining four girls of the gold-winning U.S. gymnastics team made up for Douglas’ absence, however, and were barely able to contain their glee of being onstage and, more importantly, meeting Beyoncé.

Later, Hernandez tweeted, “I just hugged Beyoncé”.

I just hugged Beyoncé — Laurie Hernandez ➶ (@lzhernandez02) August 29, 2016

Check out the video of the girls’ warm reception at the VMAs!

The humility of these superstars is astounding and adorable!