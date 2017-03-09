TRENDING: Mom Strips Down To Show Her Post-Baby Body ‘Reality’

Blogger Olivia White stole the hearts of moms everywhere after her “20 Crappy Mum Confessions” blog post earlier this summer, but it’s possible that she’s done it again.

Now the 27-year-old mother of two has over 3,000 likes and over 300 comments on an Instagram post of an un-retouched photo of her post-baby body.

“Puffy face, droopy milk filled boobs, wider hips and a belly full of stretch marks!!” the Melbourne, Australia–based House of White blogger wrote on July 27. “That’s my post baby reality, no ‘bouncing back’ here!”

“Those droopy boobs fed my babies and grew them up big and strong. Those hips and rippled belly was home to my little babes for nine months.”

“You have no idea how many women you just made feel beautiful. Inspiring,” wrote one commenter on Instagram. Another said, “2 babies and a few years on and I still struggle with how I look now vs. pre kids. No thanks to media. I’m off to get a cheeseburger.”

