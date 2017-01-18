TRENDING: Blake Lively Ditched All Processed Foods To Prepare For ‘The Shallows’

As every mother knows, pregnancy takes its toll on the body — and not very politely, we might add. Getting a “pre-baby body” back is challenging and sometimes darn near impossible.

So how did Blake Lively prepare for her role in “The Shallows” a mere eight months after giving birth to her daughter James? She cut out soy and gluten from her diet, and in turn, all processed foods.

“I did no gluten and no soy,” Lively said in an interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “Once you remove soy, you realize you’re eating no processed foods. So that’s basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out.

Think eliminating soy is easy? Lively, who is currently pregnant with her second child, says not so much.

“[It] seems like, ‘Oh, that’s really easy to cut that out,’ but then you realize, there’s soy in everything,” she said. “Like, everything you eat, there is soy in it. Even if it’s healthy, Whole Foods organic stuff, there’s always soy in it. Just try no soy and no gluten and watch how hard that is.”

And as we know, Lively confirmed that it’s all about balance.

“You just have a balance of protein, carbs and vegetables. It wasn’t the worst. Like, I was eating rice and sushi.”

