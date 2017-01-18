TRENDING: At 38, Kim Zolciak Can Still Fit Into Her High School Jeans

At 38 years old and after 6 kids, Kim Zolciak has some seriously impressive news: she can fit into the same jean size she wore in high school.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star posed for a sexy gold-fringe bikini mirror selfie yesterday on Instagram, saying she feels the best she ever has.

A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 21, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Zolciak noted that her tummy tuck — which she says she got after a procedure for a hernia — is not the reason for her slim figure.

“NO a tummy tuck doesn’t make you skinny!” she said. “So don’t start.”

Zolciak is used to fighting back against body shamers, and we’re glad to see her embrace her fit bod! Rock that bikini, girl!

