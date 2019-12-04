Trayvon Martin’s Family Responds to George Zimmerman After He Sues Them for $100 Million

The family of Trayvon Martin has responded after George Zimmerman, the man acquitted in the 2012 fatal shooting of the unarmed 17-year-old, filed a $100 million lawsuit against them prosecutors, and publishers for falsifying evidence and defamation. Calling the lawsuit “reckless,” the family stated that “it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings.”

Trayvon Martin’s parents & their lawyer Ben Crump have responded to what they call George Zimmerman’s “reckless” lawsuit, stating: “This tale defies all logic, and it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings.” pic.twitter.com/yYiHb8YUj1 — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) December 4, 2019

“I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is – another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others,” the family’s statement reads.

“The plaintiff continues to display a callous disregard for everyone but himself, revictimizing individuals whose lives were shattered by his own misguided actions,” it continues. “He would have us believe that he is the innocent victim of a deep conspiracy, despite the complete lack of any credible evidence to support his outlandish claims.”

“This tale defies all logic, and it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings,” it concludes.

In Zimmerman’s court filings, released to the media on Wednesday, he names Martin’s family, their attorney, Benjamin Crump, the state of Florida, its prosecutor, and several others, according to the Sun Sentinel. Alleging “malicious prosecution” by prosecutors, defamation by both the Martin’s defense attorney and Rupert Murdoch’s book publishing company, and “civil conspiracy” by the Martin family and lawyer “to put on a false witness with a made-to-order false storyline to try to fraudulently create probable cause to” get a conviction, he also claims that Rachel Jeantel, one of the witnesses to testify, was an impostor.

The now 18-year-old, according to the suit, told prosecutors her name was Diamond Eugene “and provided false statements to incriminate Zimmerman based on coaching from others.” The suit also claims that she lied repeatedly to cause Zimmerman’s arrest and to try to send him to prison for life,” among other allegations made.

According to the lawsuit, as a result of the highly publicized case, Zimmerman was forced to drop out of school, received death threats, and suffered “great mental anguish” that has resulted in him seeking professional treatment for “anxiety, depression, insomnia, and weight gain.”