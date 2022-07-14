Trader Joe's Product Sparks Public Health Alert

Trader Joe's customers who recently bought ready-to-eat Caesar salads with chicken should double-check the package before eating. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Tuesday because the salad dressing packets included in some recently-sold packages did not list eggs as an ingredient, making them dangerous to consumers with an egg allergy. The salad packages are no longer sold in stores, but consumers could still have them in their homes.

The Caesar salad packages were made on July 2, 2022, and include best-by dates of July 11, 2022, and July 12, 2022. The 9 oz. plastic clamshell packages include a label reading "TRADER JOE'S CAESAR SALAD WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT and Creamy Caesar Dressing." They had the lot code of GHNW 186-06 and establishment number "P-46987" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected salads were sold at Trader Joe's stores in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. Click here to see images of the labels.

Each package with the above lot number included packets of Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette instead of the Creamy Caesar Dressing it was supposed to come with. The packets are not individually labeled with an ingredients list, so the list on the outer clamshell is supposed to cover both the salad and the dressing. That list did not include a warning about the egg ingredients in the vinaigrette. A Trader Joe's store employee notified the producing establishment, then notified FSIS of the problem. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the problem.

FSIS already confirmed that the affected products are no longer for sale, which is why Trader Joe's didn't have to issue a recall. However, FSIS is worried that consumers could still have salads in their refrigerators. Consumers with egg allergies should not consume them. They can throw out the salads or return them for a refund. Consumers with questions can call GH Foods NW, LLC Customer Service at 888-449-9388.

An egg allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, notes the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can occur moments after eating eggs or foods containing eggs. Signs of a reaction include skin inflammation or hives, nasal congestion, runny nose, digestive symptoms, coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. In extreme cases, a reaction can cause anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening and needs immediate medical attention.