Tourists Flee During Deadly Shootout Between Rival Jet Ski Owners

Tourists expecting a relaxing day on a Thai beach found themselves running for cover when gunfire broke out.

Tourists vacationing on Thailand‘s Koh Samui island on Tuesday, Feb. 27, found themselves in the crossfire of two jet ski operators who suddenly opened fire on each other, the Daily Mail reports.

According to local authorities, Soontree Chaipet, 45, and Tinapot Petcharat, 26, both rival jet ski operators, had been ferrying vacationers out to sea from Chaweng Beach on jet skis when they began arguing over one of them encroaching on the other’s territory. The argument quickly intensified, with one of the men drawing a handgun and opening fire on the other, sending tourists at a nearby restaurant scrambling for cover.

“I work near the beach and just heard the bullets and came to look. It’s scary, anybody could be hit by a bullet. People are riding jet skis with guns in their pockets. I cannot believe this happening on a beach,” eyewitness Num Hankit said.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4:30 and found both men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to the hospital, where Petcharat later died.

Officers discovered a black 9mm handgun and a smaller silver pistol as well as ammunition at the scene.

“Both sides are involved in the business of renting jet skis on the beach and they took up a duel with each other. They were both carrying guns and we understand that they had many arguments with each other before,” Police Major General Apichat Boonsaree from the Bophut station said. “However, the investigators must speak to all the witnesses and people involved in order to understand the exact cause…Police are in attendance at the hospital where the survivor is and will interrogate him once he has regained composure.”

It is believed that the two men were fighting over a “business conflict when renting jet skis to costumers.”