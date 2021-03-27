Tour McDonald's Founder Ray Kroc's $29M Former California Ranch Home

Businessman Ray Kroc turned McDonald's from a single burger joint to a fast-food empire in the mid-20th century, and he did much of it from his sprawling ranch home in California. Kroc bought the "J & R Double Arch Ranch" in 1966 at the height of McDonald's meteoric rise. Now, the property is for sale, and available for digital tours even if you can't consider the $29 million price tag seriously.

Siblings Richard and Maurice McDonald opened the first McDonald's in 1940, but Kroc founded the McDonald's Corporation in the decades that followed. He revolutionized the restaurant business, establishing a model that other chains sought to copy. In 1966, McDonald's went public, and soon after that Kroc purchased the J & R Double Arch Ranch. The property is 554 acres, located near Santa Barbara, California, in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Kroc not only lived on the ranch, but he also held corporate retreats and think tank meetings there. Many of the chain's most popular menu items were reportedly conceived at the ranch, including the McRib and the Egg McMuffin. The property's dual function as a home and business getaway are still clear to this day.

Kroc retired from running McDonald's in 1974 and died in 1984 at the age of 81. His widow, Joan Kroc, donated most of his fortune to various charities in the remainder of his life, though it is not clear who came to own the J & R Double Arch Ranch.

Regardless, the ranch is now on the market for $29 million, and with over 17,000 square feet of living space, there is a lot to see. Here is a look inside Kroc's infamous getaway.