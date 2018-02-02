Tomi Lahren Apologizes for Joe Kennedy Insult

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren is trying to play nice. The Fox News contributor issued an apology Wednesday after calling Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III a “limp d—” and “nasty little ginger” following his rebuttal after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 1, 2018

During Kennedy’s rebuttal, Lahren posted two Instagram stories. In the first one she referred to Kennedy as a “nasty little ginger” and in the second she said, “If you haven’t yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp d—’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it, because it was pathetic, and it was embarrassing. Oh my God.”

She also tweeted a photo of Kennedy next to Caitlyn Jenner that read, “Is it just me or does Joe Kennedy III look a helluva lot like pre-Caitlyn Bruce Jenner? I’m not wrong.” The tweet was immediately deleted.

On Wednesday morning, Lahren took to Twitter to apologize for her remarks, saying she got “too upset.”

“My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize,” she wrote.

Many responded to Lahren with unforgiving messages of disbelief.

“No one believes you,” one person said.

“Okay, now apologize for everything else you’ve ever said and we’re good,” said another.

This isn’t Lahren’s first time in hot water over an overreaction. Late last year, the 25-year-old live-tweeted a meltdown after someone Photoshopped her onto a fake Seinfeld-themed meme.

Around the holidays, a Photoshopped image of the Fox News host blasting President Obama for creating Festivus — the holiday for the rest of us — in an effort to finally destroy Christmas made its way throughout the internet.

Seinfeld fans will remember that Festivus was created as an alternative to Christmas in response to the commercialization of the holiday.

Many pointed out that the meme was a joke and clearly not from an actual broadcast, but it eventually made its way to Lahren, who was not pleased with the graphic.

“You idiots think this is real? Have you nothing better to do than photoshop fake news? Get a hobby. Go for a walk. Do something. Good Lord,” she tweeted.

“Does it not bother you to circulate a photoshopped piece of FAKE NEWS? Classy,” she wrote.

“Hello there, do you realize you are circulating fake news? Not very professional Dr. Allen but by all means please tell me how stupid you think I am…” she said in another tweet.

All in all, a Twitter account modeled in the 1990s sitcom’s image appears to have created the fake meme, which in turn got back to Lahren and incited a rage just in time for a merry snowflake-filled Christmas.