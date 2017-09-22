LAPD Investigating Bomb Threat at Scientology Center

A man reportedly called in a bomb threat to the Church of Scientology and mentioned famed Scientologist Tom Cruise during the call, The Blast reports.

A Scientology employee who spoke to the suspect believes the caller was a white male in his early ’20s. At one point, the caller reportedly altered his voice to imitate a Middle Eastern accent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will bomb your house,” the caller reportedly told the employee, before asking, “Does Tom Cruise happen to go to your church?”

The employee said no, and the caller asked, “Wait, what church does he go to?” before the employee said she did not know.

The caller also allegedly referenced Leah Remini in the call, although the caller referred to her as “Leah Leslie.”

The LAPD launched an investigation into the call last month. It is currently unclear whether they have a suspect in the case.

