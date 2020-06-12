Senator Tom Cotton Jokingly Suggests Renaming Washington Monument, and People Are Loving the New Name
Sen. Tom Cotton has sparked quite the conversation on Twitter Thursday after once again berating protesters across the U.S., and other countries, who have been demanding the removal of Confederate statues. Or, in some cases, are removing the statues themselves.
"If you think it's just limited to statues or TV shows, toys, you'd be wrong," Cotton said on the Senate floor. "This mob could soon be coming for any one of you." He went on cite numerous scandals and allegations, including the cancellation of Ivanka Trump's commencement speech for the class of 2020. After asking "what is the end of cancel culture," he claims it will end at the federal capital of Washington DC.
Sen. Tom Cotton: "Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down? Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?" pic.twitter.com/gPTACs2Ep6— The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2020
During his speech Cotton also suggests that protesters, who are currently calling for an end to police brutality and other fundamental changes to departments across the country, will demand the Washington Monument be torn down. He then questions if, assuming this happens, we'd "rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness." Though the conservative Senator was trying once again to invoke a dire warning, quite a few people on Twitter seemed to genuinely rally behind his suggestion.
Washington Monument:
-kinda cliche
-named after a slaveowner 🤢
-just really fucking boring to say
Obelisk of Wokeness— glaen (@LilMeames) June 12, 2020
-not named after a slaveowner
-a pillar of hope
-really feels like youre fighting evil
-so badass to say https://t.co/Olnz7FNFgu
You have to admit that Obelisk of Wokeness sounds cool as hell https://t.co/bBcVDcE3eR— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) June 11, 2020
Tom Cotton: Own the libs with the idea of an “Obelisk of Wokeness”
Libs: pic.twitter.com/FMruAEJpR0— Sadia Arnold (@SadiaArnold) June 12, 2020
My daughters will NEVER not know it as the Obelisk of Wokeness https://t.co/7TmIFvKMFI— Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) June 12, 2020
If you're trying to make a point you need to come up with a fake name that wouldn't be super cool. I would pay to see the Obelisk of Wokeness FOR SURE. https://t.co/MMqt8NlSzr— Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) June 12, 2020
Obelisk of Wokeness— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 12, 2020
+5 to hit against fucking nerds https://t.co/WtLZBw00Tv
America's Landmarks Renamed
1. Obelisk of Wokeness— JRehling (@JRehling) June 12, 2020
2. The Hell Hole
3. Freedom Woman
4. Rebel Smasher pic.twitter.com/mG4dNFsvj1
Fact: The Obelisk of Wokeness is the world's tallest and wokest obelisk. Originally called the Washington Monument it was renamed to celebrate the defeat of Donald Trump & his racist minions in 2020. https://t.co/kgibOPybmB— Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) June 11, 2020
The Obelisk of Wokeness is a rad name and I dare you to actually rename it that. https://t.co/7u8UbqyxyF— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 12, 2020
"Get in loser, we're going to obelisk of wokeness" pic.twitter.com/PxLJ3BZa6T— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 12, 2020
Washington monument:
-boring white pillar
-literally designed as a tourist trap
-used for boring shit like meat processing before being completed
OBELISK OF WOKENESS:— Butternubs (@Butternubs3) June 12, 2020
-SICK AF NAME
-STRIKES FEAR INTO THE HEARTS OF BIGOTS
-PROBABLY FUELED BY THE TORTURED SOULS OF STAR GODS https://t.co/HR8Ca6bFAu