Senator Tom Cotton Jokingly Suggests Renaming Washington Monument, and People Are Loving the New Name

Sen. Tom Cotton has sparked quite the conversation on Twitter Thursday after once again berating protesters across the U.S., and other countries, who have been demanding the removal of Confederate statues. Or, in some cases, are removing the statues themselves.

"If you think it's just limited to statues or TV shows, toys, you'd be wrong," Cotton said on the Senate floor. "This mob could soon be coming for any one of you." He went on cite numerous scandals and allegations, including the cancellation of Ivanka Trump's commencement speech for the class of 2020. After asking "what is the end of cancel culture," he claims it will end at the federal capital of Washington DC.

Sen. Tom Cotton: "Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down? Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?" pic.twitter.com/gPTACs2Ep6 — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2020

During his speech Cotton also suggests that protesters, who are currently calling for an end to police brutality and other fundamental changes to departments across the country, will demand the Washington Monument be torn down. He then questions if, assuming this happens, we'd "rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness." Though the conservative Senator was trying once again to invoke a dire warning, quite a few people on Twitter seemed to genuinely rally behind his suggestion.