Tom Brady Says He Needs to ‘Cut Back’ on Swearing After Dropping F-Bomb While Celebrating Super Bowl LIII Bid

After leading the New England Patriots to an overtime victory in the AFC Championship Sunday night, Tom Brady forced himself to stop dropping the F-bomb.

The 41-year-old quarterback told reporters at a press conference after the win that he was trying to “cut back” on profanities.

“Sony [Michel] ran his butt off. Rex [Burkhead] ran his butt off. I’ve been swearing too much the last 30 minutes, so I’m trying to cut back for a little bit,” Brady said, according to Boston.com.

Seconds after Patriots running back Rex Burkhead ran the ball into the end zone to force a 37-31 overtime win, Brady was on camera with CBS’ Evan Washburn, who asked the veteran quarterback how it felt to be headed to yet another Super Bowl.

“Unf—ing believable, bro,” Brady responded, on live TV. Neither Washburn nor the announcers in the booth, Jim Nance and Tony Romo, mentioned the blunder, although social media was aflutter at the mention.

Later on, in the locker room with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady said, “Back to the f—ing Super Bowl. I love you, man.”

The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, becoming the third NFL franchise to do so. They lost last year to the Philadelphia Eagles and beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. Brady, who has won five Super Bowls with the Patriots, has now won eight consecutive AFC Championship games and has played in 13 since he joined the Patriots in 2000 — nearly 20 years ago.

He told reporters Sunday night that “That was probably as excited as I’ve been in a long time.”

His enthusiasm was matched by wife Gisele Bundchen, who celebrated the victory on social media. The 38-year-old supermodel showered Brady with love after he and the rest of the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LIII.

She first posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself jumping for joy and screaming, “Yes! Let’s go!” as she watched the game at home and high-fived her and Brady’s 4-year-old daughter, Vivian. The couple also shares 9-year-old son Benjamin, and Brady and ex Bridget Moynahan share 11-year-old Jack, who Bündchen lovingly refers to as her “bonus child.”

Later, Bündchen followed up with a clip of her husband on TV surrounded by heart emojis. As Brady told Washburn, “I just want to say hi to my wife,” Bündchen, who was wearing a Brady jersey, could be heard saying, “Love you, baby.”

As Burkhead ran the ball into the end zone to win the game, Bündchen tweeted, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” with several clapping hands emojis. A few hours later, she gushed over her husband. “So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a [sic] incredible win!!!” she tweeted.

So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a incredible win !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 21, 2019

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 3. The game will be broadcast live on CBS.