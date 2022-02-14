Tom Brady Chimes in During Super Bowl to Joke About Needing a Job

Tom Brady is looking for work. During the Super Bowl, Brady responded to an Instagram post from his wife Gisele Bundchen, who asked “Who is working this weekend? Let’s do this!. When Brady, saw the post, he responded “I wish I was,” as mentioned by Us Weekly.

Brady, who won seven Super Bowls in his career, was looking to win No. 8 this season. The legendary quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South title and in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this month, Brady decided to retire from the NFL.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “I have loved my NFL career, and not it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Bundchen sent a message to her husband following the announcement. “What a ride [Tom Brady]!” Bundchen wrote who also posted a series of photos of her and Brady. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.” Brady played in NFL for 22 seasons (2000-2021). He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers, which came in February 2021. He also won the Super Bowl MVP award five times and the NFL MVP award three times.