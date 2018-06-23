Tom Arnold Claims to Be ‘Taking Down Trump’ With Help of Michael Cohen in Puzzling Interview

Actor Tom Arnold claimed he is in contact with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, and they both plan to “take down” Trump.

In a bizarre interview with CNN Friday night that has social media talking, Arnold also claimed he was going to meet with Cohen this weekend.

Arnold is working on a new documentary for Vice Media, in which he searches for more unflattering tapes featuring Trump. While making the film, which will air later this year, Arnold met with Cohen. Cohen is under federal investigation for his role in paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to not discuss an alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 election. Trump has denied the allegation and Cohen has also denied wrongdoing.

On Thursday, Arnold tweeted a photo of himself with Cohen, writing, “I love New York.”

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

“We’ve been on the other side of the table and now we’re on the same side,” Arnold told NBC News Friday. “It’s on! I hope he [Trump] sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams.”

However, Arnold later tweeted, “Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it. Michael doesn’t get paid by Vice.”

Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it. Michael doesn’t get paid by Vice #thehuntforthetrumptapes pic.twitter.com/af48aDZRvg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Arnold told NBC News Cohen has felt betrayed by Trump.

Tom Arnold just gave one of the most amazing cable news interviews I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/3aRwmuxeWe — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 23, 2018

Hours later, Arnold appeared on CNN with Poppy Montgomery, who asked him twice if Cohen told him he will cooperate with investigators. Arnold refused to answer.

“This is too important to me to eff around and you know the word I’m talking about,” Arnold replied after a long and awkward silence. “And I have a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter and that’s really why I’m doing the show and we’re having fun with these Trump tapes, but this is serious to me Poppy. And I’m not effing around.”

Montgomery asked him again, but Arnold sat in silence and would not answer the question. So, Montgomery ended the interview.

Audiences took to Twitter to air their concerns for the True Lies actor.

Moments after the CNN interview aired, Cohen issued a statement on Twitter, insisting he would not meet with Arnold and would not appear on his upcoming show.

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

“Appreciate [Tom Arnold] kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss [POTUS],” Cohen wrote. He added the hashtags “done” and “ridiculous.”

Arnold has been an outspoken Trump critic and vowed to find more unflattering Trump tapes in the same vein as the 2005 Access Hollywood tape that leaked in during the 2016 presidential race. The Vice special will be called The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.

Arnold was married to Roseanne Barr, an outspoken Trump supporter, from 1990 to 1994. Barr’s ABC series was cancelled in May after she posted a racist tweet, but the show will live on through the spin-off The Conners.

