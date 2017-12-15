Toast the Dog, Puppy Mill Rescue Turned Social Media Superstar, Dies

Toast the Dog’s quarter-million Instagram followers are in a somber mood today. The beloved pup’s Instagram page announced Friday the sudden passing of Toast, who was known for her extra-long tongue and dedication to shutting down puppy mills.

A puppy mill rescue herself, Toast became one of the first social media dog stars in recent years.

The Instagram post sharing the sad announcement did not give any insight into what led to her death, but it paid a wonderful tribute to the dog’s life.

“Heaven has a new star tonight. We’re heartbroken to share the news that Toast has passed,” the post read. “This puppymill rescue had an exceptional life. She wrote a book, had a televised wedding, appears on billboards across the country promoting rescue and modeled for an international eyewear campaign. But above all, she was a best friend, a world champion little spoon…but she was far from being an angel.”

The Instagram caption went on to describe how Toast would cause mischief around the house, like stealing toilet paper, ignoring her potty training rules, snoring “like a 400lb trucker” and insisting on being carried around.

The canine was celebrated for raising funds for shutting down puppy mills, like the time she donated the funds from her and Finn the chiweenie‘s extravagant wedding to the cause.

Toast’s owner, fashion publicist Katie Sturino, plans on sharing Instagram tributes to Toast and raise money to continue the dog’s fight to end puppy mills.

Along with donating, the post also asks Toast’s fans to consider posting photos with the hashtag, “Toast Meets Heaven” to honor the special animal.

“Toast loved meeting fans at meet ups and on the streets. She knew she was loved and adored by people around the globe and we are so grateful to have known her. Our hearts will eventually heal knowing that she will live on forever in people’s hearts,” the Instagram caption concludes.