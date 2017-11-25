TIME Magazine Refutes Donald Trump’s ‘Person of the Year’ Claim

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday to say that he’d turned down an offer from TIME Magazine to be named “Person of the Year.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

TIME has fired back on Twitter, saying that the president is just plain incorrect.

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

Beyond TIME’s official account, many people have taken to Twitter to refute this latest boast by the president.

Amazing. Not a speck of truth here—Trump tweets he ‘took a pass’ at being named TIME’s person of the year https://t.co/D6SJgyTpcY — Alan Murray (@alansmurray) November 25, 2017

“Not a speck of truth here,” wrote TIME’s Chief Content Officer, Alan Murray.

President Trump was named Person of the Year last year, though TIME accompanied his cover with the tagline “President of the Divided States of America.” The debate rages on across social media as well as cable news — some arguing that Trump was lying about this phone call, others suggesting TIME is lying, and some saying that one or the other is confused due to miscommunication.