Timothy Hall, an 18-year-old TikTok star known as Timbo the Redneck, died on July 31, his mother announced in a video shared on his account. Hall was in a "bad accident" the day before his mother Tessie posted the video, she revealed, noting that he "didn't make it." Hall's future brother-in-law Tony said Hall attempted a trick with his truck, but it flipped over and the vehicle landed on top of him.

Hall amassed over 229,000 followers on TikTok, with over 2.6 million likes. He was known for his support of President Donald Trump and showing off his lifestyle in Florida, notes Insider. He also posted TikTok videos showing off the Confederate flag at his home. According to his obituary, Hall was born in Tifton, Georgia, but spent most of his life in Hamilton County, Florida. His funeral was held on Friday. He is survived by his mother Tessie, step-father Timothy Scott Hall, his grandmother, his brother, his three sisters, and his half-sister.

"My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it," Tessie said in a TikTok video she shared on Hall's TikTok account Sunday. "He loved TikTok and believed in all the fans and everyone that supported him. It meant a lot to him." Her video has been viewed over 2 million times. She also changed Hall's bio, asking his fans to help with funeral costs.

Tony, who appeared in some of Hall's videos and is engaged to one of Hall's sisters, also posted a nine-minute video about Hall's death on YouTube Sunday. In the clip, Tony said Hall's truck flipped over while he attempted "donuts" in the front yard of a friend's house. His girlfriend, Kori Williams, was in the truck as well. Hall "flew out" of the driver's side window and the truck landed on his body, Tony explained. "He was a small-town boy from Jennings, Florida… he was a special kind of person," he said. The Jennings Police Department has not commented on the accident.

In an interview with Insider, Williams called Hall her "protector." Hall "was very full of life and always wanted to bring happiness to everyone he met," Williams added. "He always remembered jokes to tell people later, he was always the light of the room."

According to his obituary, Hall "hoped to father amazing children and be married to the girl of his dreams." His family added, "Timothy was a great son, sibling, and friend and will be deeply missed but will never be forgotten by anyone that knew him. He was a gentle giant and strived to be the peacemaker in a crowd and so to his family, friends, and Tik Tok followers, Timbo would say...Peace Out, until we meet again."