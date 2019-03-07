Tim Cook Changes Name After President Trump Calls Him ‘Apple’

Apple CEO Tim Cook jokingly changed his name on Twitter after President Trump publicly called him “Tim Apple.”

The hilarious moment came during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting this week at the White House. Trump at one point during the conference referred to Cook by saying, “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

Soon after, Twitter users began asking Cook to change his name to Tim Apple, and he did. On the social media network, at least.

Guys, @tim_cook changed his name to Tim  and it’s the most legendary “Tim Apple” sub tweet of all time. pic.twitter.com/p39nYS1mz7 — Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) March 7, 2019

Many people have since commented on the move, with one person joking, “Trump calling Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ is exactly how college kid save phone numbers at frat parties.”

Even Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who was present at the meeting, acknowledged the funny faux pas by retweeting a Daily Show post about it and adding laughing emojis.

Regarding the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting itself, a big part of what was discussed had to do with the CEOs in attendance — which, in addition to Cook, also included the heads of IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Siemens USA and Home Depot Inc, among others — explaining to the president that they are hiring more and more employees who do not have college degrees.

“We have a chance to employ so many more people – and not always with a college degree, a less than a four-year degree will get a very good paying job in the new economy,” IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty said, according to Reuters.

“We never thought that the college degree was the thing that you had to have to do well,” Cook added while explaining that about half of all Apple employees hired in 2018 did not have a four-year college degree.

He later stated that “our founder was a college dropout,” which was an apparent reference to late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

“Our founder was a college dropout,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday to the new workforce advisory board. There’s no reason having less than a four-year degree should stop a hardworking American from getting a good-paying job. More in West Wing Reads: https://t.co/xb9E3Be3a3 pic.twitter.com/2FhCyY9PzX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2019

At this time, Trump himself does not appear to have commented on the moniker flub, but it is nice to see that Cook has a good sense of humor about the whole thing.