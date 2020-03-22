TikTok Influencer Stirs Social Media After Starting ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ by Licking Toilet Seat

The coronavirus pandemic is ramping up across the globe, but some in the U.S. have been less worried about the disease, which can be fatal. Case and point, this viral video of social media influencer Ava Louise, who is Tik Tok user @avalouiise. In an attempt at reaching viral fame, the online personality licked an airplane toilet seat to start the “Corona Challenge.” As most would expect, the reaction was far from positive.

As for why exactly she did this, she’s shared a few extremely strange defenses for the video. In a followup clip, she told her fans she was “totally fine” after the licking and ensured fans she didn’t have a respiratory infection (even though coronavirus symptoms don’t show up immediately, and any other germ that she obtained from the seat might not have hit her just yet). She then delivered a fiery explanation to a local news outlet, which was transcribed by VICE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Y’all participating in the new Corona Challenge? This is on a plane btw… pic.twitter.com/w1XwVRZd87 — Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) March 15, 2020

“So I licked a toilet seat on my sugar daddy’s private plane on my way down here to go viral because I f—ing hate old people and it’s their fault that we can’t go to the beach and catch a f—ing d—!”

As most would expect, the reaction was far from positive. While a few people followed Louise’s lead, most decided to simple ridicule the Instagram model. They responded to the clip, which also went viral on Twitter, with frustration and shock. Others busted out their best memes while recoiling from the clip.

Scroll through to see and read some Twitter reactions to the peculiar clip.

​

THATS A HARD NO. In fact.. pic.twitter.com/w2EItGpZr2 — The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) March 15, 2020

“people are… you know what imma leave it alone,” one person tweeted.

“if i still had any hope of things getting better this crushed it,” a second person wrote.

​

Yeah she is in for Corona Challenge😝😍



This is on a plane too and i think she did better than her #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/mnX8l7DWP5 — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) March 16, 2020

“I’m taking my Mega Man games and leaving this planet,” a third person wrote.

“we’re going extinct for sure,” a fourth tweeted.

​

“If you do this, you’re a moron,” a fifth Twitter user commented. “Just tattoo it on your face. Let the rest of us identify you quickly.”

“If I see anyone doing this on either of my flights today, I may riot,” another wrote.

​

“You knew this was going to happen somewhere,” another Twiiter user wrote, adding the hashtag “#coronapocolypse.”

“And y’all asking yourself why it’s spreading so fast,” yet another wrote, noting some people’s confusion over the disease’s growing infection rate.

​

“This is why aliens don’t come to earth,” another person replied.

“Please don’t do this at home! (Or anywhere else kids)” someone else advised.

​

Every single day we keep proving that this man was right. pic.twitter.com/pxWgduySiT — Copperlock (@Copperlockscum) March 15, 2020

“Can we arrest people doing this stupid #coronachallenge,” another user asked, adding that the videos were “gross.”

“not trying to downplay this girl’s actions, but that bathroom looks pretty spotless,” a less angry Twitter user wrote. “I’d like to see her try this on a Greyhound bus toilet.”

​

No hope for 2020 pic.twitter.com/mQL8UzCYQ9 — Uzi The GOAT 🛸☄️💕🌎 (@nathancruz97) March 15, 2020

“This girl should be locked up in solitary for 2 weeks,” another Twitter user wrote.

“This can’t be serious, it must be a prank – surely no one is that stupid!” yet another person wrote.