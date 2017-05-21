Three Teens Charged With Capital Punishment For Alleged Murder Of 6-Year-Old Boy

The Mississippi police department believe they have caught the three men involved in the abduction and murder of a 6-year-old boy, who was in the backseat of his mother’s car when it was stolen.

According to PEOPLE, D’Allen Washington, 17, Dwan Wakefield, 17, and Byron McBride, 19, all face capital murder charges in the death of Kingston Frazier, making all three men eligible for the death penalty if convicted. In Mississippi, 17-year-olds accused of capital murder are tried as adults, CBS reported.

The three men are being held without bond and none have entered a plea deal to the charge.

During a press conference Thursday, authorities in Madison County revealed Kingston’s body was found several hours after he was kidnapped. The young boy was shot multiple times, officials said.

Kingston was left in the back seat of his mom’s car while she ran into a grocery store for some items. Police say she left the car’s engine running.

Police further said, while Kingston’s mother was shopping, another vehicle pulled up alongside the running car. A man allegedly emerged, climbed into the driver’s seat, and sped off. She returned to find that her car and son were gone.

Kingston was allegedly kidnapped shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was found in his mother’s abandoned car nearly nine hours later.

The vehicle was found along a dead-end road in Gluckstadt, located 15 miles outside of Jackson, Mississippi. Police were allegedly able to identify the three suspects through eyewitness accounts and surveillance video footage.

The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday for their arraignments.

The Jackson Public School District issued a statement Thursday expressing their condolences.

“The Jackson Public School District is deeply saddened by the tragic death of North Jackson Elementary scholar, Kingston Fraizer,” reads the statement. “He was beloved by his classmates and teachers and will surely be missed. The District is providing grief counselors to the students and staff of the school. We ask all citizens to keep the Frazier family in their thoughts and prayers.”

