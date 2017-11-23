There’s an Early Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Balloon Event You Might Not Know About

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national sensation thanks to TV, but the day before there is an event with more local appeal. On Wednesday, New Yorkers can crowd the streets around the Museum of Natural History to watch the balloons get inflated for the big parade the next day. It is considered a must-see event for families with small children.

The “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Balloon Inflation” happens each year on the day before Thanksgiving as huge teams of workers set up for the parade the next day. According to a report by Mommy Poppins, the 2023 event will begin at noon and go until 6 p.m. Visitors are asked to head to the Museum of Natural History where the whole thing will start at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. They will then have a chance to tour the area and see the progress on all the balloons. However, the crowds are packed and visitors are cautioned to come prepared.

The event is closely monitored by police and it will involve serious security screenings. Bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be allowed, nor will any weapons including pocket knives. Pets are also not allowed, and the entire tour is estimated to take about 45 minutes to complete.

Visitors can try to beat the lines by heading to the museum early, or they can find alternative ways to watch. For example, The New York Historical Society reportedly hosts a viewing party that gives a good vantage point while sparing the intense security and crowds. To access that, you’ll need to make a contribution to the society of a pre-determined amount, but it may be worth it for some. It will still give you a view of the balloons, the floats under construction and the general air of merriment.

For New Yorkers, the inflation event is the beginning of serious traffic restrictions, which will last all the way through the parade. Those spending the holiday in the city should check traffic announcements on local news outlets, but in general this is a good time to avoid traveling by car in the Upper West Side.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is nearly a century old now and it has become a staple of the holiday season for many Americans. You can watch the parade live on Thursday morning on NBC.