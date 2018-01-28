Theater Company Giving Away Giant Baby Statue on Craigslist

Looking for a giant baby to display in your home? Now you can have one thanks to a New York theater company giving away one on Craigslist for free.

Playwrights Horizons is giving away the gold-painted baby statue from its production of Mankind. According to the listing, it weighs 325 pounds and stands 14-foot-6. The statue was made using foam.

The theater company plans to ship it to recycling on Feb. 5, unless someone contacts them by Feb. 2. It must be picked up between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4. Shipping can only be arranged if you live in Manhattan or Brooklyn. The company asked for “serious inquiries only.”

“Giving away a large gold-painted foam statue, a legendary prop from the production of Mankind at Playwrights Horizons,” the listing reads. “Perhaps you may find use for the foam materials, or maybe you just want a glorious infant totem in your home! Posting to give away for free before we ship to recycle on 2/5.”

Mankind opened at Playwright Horizons’ main stage on Dec. 15. It closes on Sunday, and was written by Robert O’Hara.

The play is set in a strange future, where women are extinct. A male couple surprisingly gets pregnant, setting off a strange series of events.

The comedy got a mixed review from The New York Times.

“This pinwheel of snark feels like a stunt, and there’s little that the cast — which also includes David Ryan Smith, Ariel Shafir, Stephen Schnetzer and André De Shields — can do, under the author’s seemingly distracted direction, to keep a feeling of agitated desperation at bay. Their varying choices to play the material as serious drama or sketch comedy seem almost random,” critic Jesse Green wrote in his review.

Photo credit: Craigslist