The Workout That Has Catherine Zeta-Jones Showing off Her Bikini Body

47-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones is too busy traveling the world and loving life to worry herself about what other people think, which is why she posted a sassy Instagram photo clapping back at the paparazzi before returning to her tropical vacation in peace.

Pissed the paparazzi photographed my ass, thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my ass. Always a better option for viewing. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 23, 2016 at 2:27pm PST

The Welsh actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011, and has been dealing with it ever since. According to her Instagram account, however, she’s been happier than ever. The dance enthusiast doesn’t have a trainer like most celebrities, which goes to show how self-motivated she is.

“I love exercise, even things like the elliptical machine and stretching,” Zeta-Jones admitted to Radar Online. “It’s a legacy of dancing all those years. It really helps my mood too, which, with the bipolar thing, is important.”

She hula-hoops, walks on the treadmill and hits up the elliptical. Her favorite workout, though, is dancing.

I’m in the mood for dancing! A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 25, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

“I have a ballet barre in my gym,” she told the U.K.’s Telegraph. “I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour.”

Barre exercises are a great way to strengthen muscles without straining ligaments or tendons. Zeta-Jones’ favorite workout is a low-impact, low-strain activity that anyone can do, even from your home!

Try this at-home barre workout. You can do it while your kids are napping or even before heading to work!