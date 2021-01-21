'The Simpsons' Fans Point out Uncanny Kamala Harris Similarity at Inauguration
The Simpsons has long had an uncanny ability to seemingly predict the future, and now fans are pointing out some very stark similarities between Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2021 Inauguration and an old episode of the show. Harris donned a beautiful purple pants-suit with what appeared to be matching pearl earrings and necklace, for her swearing-in ceremony. Simpsons fans eventually picked up on a similarity, pointing out that a 2000 episode featured an adult Lisa Simpson wearing almost the same exact outfit.
The similarities don't stop there, however, as Lisa is wearing the outfit while serving as the first female president of the United States. The episode is a flash-forward, showing a future that could be, but somehow ended up showing a future that, sort-of, came to be. Harris was sworn into office on Wednesday, marking the first time that a woman has ever served as Vice President of the United States. She is also the first Black American and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President. Scroll down to see what Simpsons fans are saying about the similarities between Lisa and Vice President Harris.
