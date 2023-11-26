The Loch Ness Monster TV Special McDonald's Doesn't Want You to Know About

The Loch Ness Monster is a cryptid that has captivated people for generations. There have been countless documentaries and fictional media on the subject of Nessie that are widely available. However, there is one piece of Loch Ness Monster media that was lost for nearly two decades and is only being preserved thanks to internet archivists. And who is responsible for hiding this piece of Nessie lore? The answer is an unexpected corporate entity: McDonald's.

That's right, the giant fast-food chain is responsible or burying a Loch Ness Monster TV special. Let us explain. The special in question the 2003 straight-to-VHS special "The Monster O' McDonaldland Loch," which was a part of the short-lived McDonald's-backed cartoon show The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald. The show only lasted one season, consisted of six episodes and was distributed through McDonald's locations via VHS. Well, five of those six episodes were distributed via McDonald's.

McDonald's, for reasons that are unclear, buried the final episode, "The Monster O' McDonaldland Loch." The company refused to distribute it, even after advertising it alongside the release of previous episodes in the show. Instead, the VHS special was destined for obscurity, only being available briefly via the official website of the series' production company, Klasky Csupo. Due to this extremely small distribution and McDonald's never making the show available digitally, the special was considered lost media for years.

However, in 2015, the search for this missing Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald episode ramped up, according to the Los Media Wiki. Ultimately, the full episode was uploaded to YouTube, giving millennials a chance to finally see the final episode of the VHS series they had wondered about since the release of Episode 5 in October 2001.

The episode itself is a silly little riff on the Loch Ness Monster myth. The gang — consisting of McDonad's mascots like Ronald McDonald (David Hussey), Grimace (Kevin Michael Richardson) and the Hamburglar (Charlie Adler) — heads to McDonaldland Loch, where a couple a mad scientists are trying to fool the local population with a fake monster in the lake. However, the real and not-so-scary monster appears, and the McDonald's crew has to help thwart the evildoers and keep the monster's existence a secret.

As with all episodes of the show, you can currently watch "The Monster O' McDonaldland Loch" on YouTube, thanks to archivists. McDonald's has never made The Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald episodes available for digital release in any way.