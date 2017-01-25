Watch: The Internet is Losing it Over Powerful ‘This Is Us’ Scene

This Is Us is a show that’s all about emotion, and each episode manages to touch viewers’ herats in different ways. During this week’s show, fans learned even more about Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) backstory, including details surrounding the death of her father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia.)

In clips from the past, viewers see young Kate receive a note from her friends informing her they don’t want to play with her any longer because of her size, as well as a touching scene of Kate dancing with her dad. The flashbacks also focus on Jack’s funeral, giving viewers glimpses at the tragic event.

It’s clear these events have impacted Kate in many different ways, and the episode ties them in with present-day Kate attending a Pound class, in which participants sit on the floor and use drum patterns to help sort through their emotions.

As the class progresses, Kate’s flashbacks increase, and culminate in a gut-wrenching scream expressing all kinds of emotion — frustration, anger and sadness chief among them.

Facing your personal demons is an integral part of emotional and mental health, and this clip highlights one of the ways that Kate chose to react to her past in an effort to help herself move forward in the present.

The moment clearly resonated with viewers, with many people commenting on the show’s Facebook page to express their appreciation for the scene.

“Oh man, that scream gets to me. We all have pain deep down… I love this show,” wrote Lindsay Spieth.

“This scene may have changed my life!” added Lynn Hoover Adams. “I was bawling and I realized I need to let out my demons too if I am ever to lose my weight. Thank you.”

Others praised Metz’ acting.

“Chrissy Metz is UNREAL!” wrote Courtney Stevenson. “What an incredible actress!”

Several people noted that they had gone through something similar to Kate, and that watching the scene was an emotional experience for them.

“Screaming with you Kate for every childhood hurt that hasn’t healed,” wrote Rachel Gross Mallard.

“I feel this so personally,” shared Ann Marie Gayz. “My mother passed away last year and you end up coping the best you can, but still bottle up so many emotions. What a powerful scene.”

Watch (or rewatch) the powerful clip for yourself above.

