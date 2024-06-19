The 25 Best Cities for UFO Sightings

While UFO sightings may be few and far in between, there are cities in the U.S. that have reported them in much higher frequency than others. Back in 2017, the Syracuse New Times published a list of the top cities in the states that have had UFO sightings from 2001-2015. After compiling the data, it was determined that there have been more sightings in Phoenix, Arizona, than in any other city.

The data was taken from a book penned by Cheryl Costa and Linda Miller Costa titled UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015. In the book, which was published in March 2017, the authors compile "data and analysis for 100,000+ sightings of unidentified flying objects reported by individuals during the first 15 years of the 21st century."

Costa says that Phoenix may be a hotbed for UFO sightings because of the Phoenix Lights phenomena that happened twenty years ago. In 1997, there were two events that occurred in Phoenix and Sonora, Mexico in which thousands of witnesses claim to have seen a formation of five lights in a V-shape. There was no sound emanating from the aircrafts, and they were arranged in a triangular formation of lights.

The US Air Force claimed that the second group of lights was caused by flares dropped from an A-10 Warthog aircraft, according to The New York Post.

Filling out the top five behind Phoenix are cities including Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago and Portland.

Full list of the 25 most UFO sightings across U.S. cities: