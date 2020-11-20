Thanksgiving 2020: Every Store That Will Be Open and Closed in the US
Thanksgiving 2020 will look a little different than in years past with the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as the third spike in coronavirus cases has health officials urging people to avoid large groups of people, there are still stores open on Nov. 26 if you need to pick up something you forgot for Thanksgiving dinner or some early Christmas shopping.
Good Housekeeping compiled a list of stores open on Thanksgiving in 2019, but hours may have been changed at your local store depending on their COVID-19 safety measures. Make sure you call your local store before heading out for your shopping trip.
Open: A-D
- ACME markets are generally open on Thanksgiving, but hours can vary depending on location.
- Big Lots locations vary, but select stores were open last year from 7 a.m. to midnight.
- Dollar General stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and even offer Black Friday prices despite their already discount prices.
Open: F-M
- Five Below stores open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 1 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Lilly Pulitzer will have select store locations open on Thanksgiving Day, but make sure to contact your local store for hours.
- Macy's locations will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stay open through Saturday.
Open: M-U
- Michaels typically opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but make sure to check with your local store.
- Old Navy will have a majority of stores open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, staying open through Black Friday.
- Ulta usually opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but this unusual holiday season could have different stores observing different times.
Open: V-Z
- Victoria's Secret stores will open most locations at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
- Walgreens stores generally stay open on all holidays, but specific hours will change depending on the location and if it is a 24-hour location.
- Whole Foods Market locations will all be open this year on Thanksgiving, but check with your store before making the trip for individual hours.
Closed: A-C
As for the stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- A.C. Moore
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale's
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Century 21
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
Closed: D-P
More stores closed on the holiday include:
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Marshalls
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Publix
Closed: S-Z0comments
Make sure you make plans to stop at these stores ahead of time:
- Sierra
- Sur La Table
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Trader Joe's
- White House Black Market
- Walmart
Have a happy Thanksgiving from PopCulture!prev