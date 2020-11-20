Thanksgiving 2020: Every Store That Will Be Open and Closed in the US

Thanksgiving 2020 will look a little different than in years past with the COVID-19 pandemic, but even as the third spike in coronavirus cases has health officials urging people to avoid large groups of people, there are still stores open on Nov. 26 if you need to pick up something you forgot for Thanksgiving dinner or some early Christmas shopping.

Good Housekeeping compiled a list of stores open on Thanksgiving in 2019, but hours may have been changed at your local store depending on their COVID-19 safety measures. Make sure you call your local store before heading out for your shopping trip.