Texas Student Reveals Details of How School Shooting Happened

A shooting was reported at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday morning, with KTRK reporting that a gunman walked into an art class and began firing what appeared to be a shotgun.

Santa Fe High School student tells CNN shooting happened after what seemed like a fire drill: “It was just a normal like class day…. then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running.” pic.twitter.com/wRNbUryZPR — Brian Ries (@moneyries) May 18, 2018

Speaking to CNN, 14-year-old student Angelica Martinez described what happened, sharing that the reported shooting occurred early in the school day.

“It was just a normal like class day,” Martinez said, explaining that she believed a fire drill was occurring and went outside with other students, following fire drill procedure.

“We were all standing [outside], but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” she added. “And then everybody starts running.”

“I didn’t see anybody shooting, but like [the gunshots] were kind of spaced,” Martinez recalled, adding that she heard about four shots.

Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that one person has been arrested, CNN reports.

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.

Photo Credit: KTRK