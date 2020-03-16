Texas Senator John Cornyn Faces Intense Backlash Over Coronavirus Tweet

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, social media has played a major role in the sharing of news. Look no further than Tom Hanks using his personal Instagram account to share with the world that he and Rita Wilson had contracted COVID-19. There also have been many thoughts and prayers sent across Twitter to those impacted.

On the other end of things, there’s the posts that strike the wrong chord, such as the Tik Tok video about the “Coronavirus Challenge.” Along those same lines, Texas Sen. John Cornyn is at the center of a controversial tweet. On Saturday, Cornyn shared a photo of him drinking a Corona Extra at what appeared to be an empty bar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Be smart; don’t panic. We will get us through this #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SyvOAWXItK — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 14, 2020

His decision to make light of the situation, particularly when it hit close to home in Texas where the state has shut down its schools, did not go over well with his followers.

“We need people to take this seriously so that older people don’t die,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You are doing absolutely the worst thing you can do. Please, please please stop this.”

This would be entertaining if you were showing leadership and providing help for the most vulnerable in Texas. Given that you are not, this is incredibly offensive. — Jody Johnson (@jodywayzata) March 14, 2020

“People are panicking because people are getting sick and dying while you are making jokes instead of passing a bill that could literally save their lives,” a second user commented. “Do better.”

Another user responded, “Shouldn’t you be working to reassure people that everything will be OK, instead of mocking those who have lost loved ones from this virus.”

I’m just here for the ratio, but this level of jocularity in the face of a pandemic is shockingly irresponsible. Your actual JOB, for which you are paid well, is to purvey accurate and helpful information to your constituents. This ain’t it, dude. Disgraceful. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ (@VABVOX) March 14, 2020

Since posting the tweet, Cornyn has been active on Twitter but did not respond to any of the criticism and make any further posts about the issue.

As of Sunday evening, Texas had 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. The report also shares that many of the state’s colleges had extended their spring breaks in an effort to plan for what to do in the coming weeks.