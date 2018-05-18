Texas School Shooting: Sante Fe School District Says Possible Explosive Devices Located

Following reports of the Texas school shooting, the Santa Fe school district says there have been possible explosive devices located.

UPDATE: Santa Fe school district says possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus; law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/0H7MVAq90G — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

CBS News reports that police are investigating the potential threat and determining the severity, if any.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson previously told media outlets from the scene of the tragic incident.

Additionally, the Harris County Sheriff has confirmed that the suspected shooter was a student at the school. There have been reports of a possible second shooter or accomplice, but that appears to remain unconfirmed at this time.

The number of those killed in the shooting has risen to 10. While the ratio of students and adults killed is unknown at this time, among those injured in the incident was the school’s resource officer.

“One male is in custody. And then a second one, again, was a person of interest. Both are believed to be students here at the school,” Harris County, Texas, sheriff Ed Gonzalez says https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/FPc8I9Zr6A — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Speaking to reporters, one senior student at the school explained that “some kid” with a gun began firing at people who were evacuating after a fire alarm was pulled.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” another student added, “and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he is on his way to Santa Fe High School and will be briefed on the shooting soon https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/6dYL1E4ssk — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

One other student from the school reportedly told journalists, “We have had [active shooter training] I think twice this year, and then we had like a mock active shooting training to where they actually practiced busing the students out and everything.”

“We have had [active shooter training] I think twice this year, and then we had like a mock active shooting training to where they actually practiced busing the students out and everything,” Santa Fe student Damon Rabon says https://t.co/oqRZUFvJK4 pic.twitter.com/RBoopZVJpn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018

Many politicians have commented on the shooting, with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry among them, tweeting, “Praying for the victims and their families of the Sante Fe high school shooting in Texas. Thank you to the first responders and medical professionals for their swift response.”