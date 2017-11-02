Texas Restaurant Under Fire for Before and After Pictures of Caitlyn Jenner

A Texas restaurant is under fire for using photos of Caitlyn Jenner before and after her transition to mark its men’s and women’s bathrooms.

Dodie’s Cajun Bar and Grill in Allen, Texas revealed the doors in a Facebook post in August, writing, “Come meet our newest members of the Dodie’s crew, Caitlyn & Bruce!”

The women’s bathroom features a photo of Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair after transitioning, while the men’s door has a photo of Jenner competing at the Olympics in the ’70s.

Opinion on the doors has been divided, with many slamming the restaurant for the photos and accusing them of transphobia, noting the images appear to be mocking trans people.

“Transgender women who are still grappling with their gender identity or early into their transition, like Jenner in that pre-transition photo, are billed as too masculine to use the women’s room,” wrote The Daily Dot. “It’s a fundamental misunderstanding of gender dysphoria, one that can lead to transgender women being discriminated against if they don’t pass.”

“This is disgusting,” one person added on Facebook. “I know if I saw this in my area, it would be the quickest way to lose my business,” wrote another. “Very poor taste.”

Others found the photos hilarious.

“Some people have no sense of humor,” noted one user. “I absolutely love this!!!!!!” added another. Wrote a third, “That’s great! I’m glad there are places still out there that still love to have fun and not worried about what others think!”

Dallas News reports that Dodie’s owner Kyle McPherson, who uses a different name on Facebook, posted that the photos “FINALLY” got the media’s attention.

