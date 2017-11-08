Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Disturbing Detail About Her Time With Texas Church Shooter

A woman who claims to have been forced into a relationship with the Texas Church shooting suspect is speaking out about the inappropriate requests that he asked of her.

Brittany Adcock, 22, says that she was forced to surrender her virginity to the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, when she was just 13-years-old and he was 18. She referred to Kelley as a “monster” who forced her to pose nude for him and asked her to move into his home where she would become his “topless maid,” according to the Daily Mirror.

On Sunday, Kelley enacted the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history when he gunned down 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. In addition to those that lost their lives, there were 20 others wounded with half of them still listed in critical condition.

Adcock says that her relationship with Kelley took an inappropriate turn shortly after she turned 13.

“It wasn’t long after my 13th birthday but it didn’t deter him despite him being a man,” she said. “Devin would beg to take pictures of me naked – to please him, I agreed.”

“I was so naïve. He was a lot older than me and I was bowled over an older guy would show interest in me,” she continued. “He took a dozen pictures and then held them over me for the rest of his life.”

Adcock says that Kelley “took my virginity” soon after they met.

“It was at my mother’s house,” she said. “It was just awful when I look back.”

After calling off their relationship, Kelley continued to pursue Adcock even though he had been married twice in that time.

“One of the worst things was just after he married his second wife three years ago,” she said. “He said he would take care of me on condition that I live with them as his topless maid.”

Adcock says that Kelley created a fake Facebook account in order to chat with her.

According to the authorities, Kelley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a failed getaway attempt.

“He was a monster,” Adcock said. “The world is a better place now [that] he is gone.”