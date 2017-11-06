President Donald Trump Reacts to the Texas Church Shooting

President Donald Trump, who is in the middle of 13-day tour of Asia, offered his prayers to the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. Twenty-five people were killed at a First Baptist Church there Sunday morning after a man opened fire, the sheriff said.

“May God be [with] the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI [and] law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” the president tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017



“Karen [and] I send prayers to victims [and] their families in TX. We grieve [with] you [and] stand [with] resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders,” Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.

Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders — Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017



“Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote.

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

More: Multiple Victims Reported in Texas Church Shooting



Wilson County Commissioner Paul Pheil confirmed to MySanAntonio.com that there were multiple casualties.

The church is located about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

An eyewitness who works at a gas station near the church told ABC News she heard gunfire at around 11:15 a.m. She helped congregants inside the station for cover.

“We heard several shots and we all started running inside the store,” the woman, who did not want to give her name. “It lasted about 15 seconds. I yelled, ‘Get down! Get inside!’ and we all went into hiding.”

The FBI and ATF are at the scene to investigate. Officials told ABC News affiliate KSAT the unidentified shooter was killed by police.