Former NFL Wide Receiver Terry Glenn Dies in Car Crash

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died in a car crash in Texas.

Officials with the Irving Fire Department have confirmed that Glenn died following a wreck early Monday morning, CBS Dallas-Forth Worth reports. The former football player was killed following a “single roll-over crash” and was pronounced dead at 12:52 a.m.

He was 43 years old.

Glenn was drafted seventh overall in the 1996 draft by the New England Patriots; he played six seasons with the team. He caught 329 passes for 4,669 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Patriots. He also caught Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass, a 21-yarder against the Chargers in Week 5 of the 2001 season.

Tom Brady’s first career TD to Terry Glenn!! #RipTG88 pic.twitter.com/uNGy7llZ6C — ’03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) November 20, 2017

Glenn went on to play one season for the Packers and five seasons with the Cowboys. In total, he caught 593 passes for 8,823 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career.

